Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Tendencies, Revenue Forecast and Interesting Opportunities from 2021 to 2027

The report covers the global UV Disinfection Equipment market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and the foremost market players highlighting the competitive landscape and trends. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

The report comprises the detailed profile of key players in the global UV Disinfection Equipment industry. The report is segmented by product, by application, and by region.

NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

Top players covered in UV Disinfection Equipment market study are:

Trojan Technologies

Calgon Carbon

Halma

Xylem

Getinge Group

SUEZ

Evoqua Water

Heraeus

Chiyoda Kohan

STERIS

Atlantic Ultraviolet

UltraViolet Devices

Onyx

Xenex

Oceanpower

Lit

The report covers information regarding the competitive outlook including the company profiles of the key participants operating in the global UV Disinfection Equipment market.

Market segmentation by type:

Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure Mercury UV Disinfection

High-intensity Ultraviolet Disinfection

Ozone UV Disinfection

Market segmentation by applications:

Drinking Water and Wastewater

Air and Surface

Food Processing

Key regions and countries are covered in the global market as follows:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The competitive landscape of this market depicts that the global UV Disinfection Equipment market is dominated by many leading manufacturers across varied geographies. Moreover, this report covers the SWOT analysis, main market share breakdown, and geographical presence of the market.

