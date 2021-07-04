The largest Indian bank reimagines sector with the SBI YONO app

Faced with the disruption of fintechs , the largest bank in India, the State Bank of India (SBI), has set out to reimagine banking through SBI YONO (acronym for “You Only Need One”, “you only need one”) , an application for banking, investments and electronic commerce that has revolutionized the sector in just three years.

The SBI YONO figures speak for themselves. In just three years, the application has achieved 37 million registrations, more than 2,367 million euros in loans, almost 78,000 daily transactions without a card and more than 1,120 million euros in loans for homes and cars.

In terms of its valuation, it is between 335,000 to 417,000 million euros, according to the figures obtained by Business Today from the loan portfolio, bank transactions, profitability and the potential of the application. However, its valuation is also influenced by the fact that it is an extension of the SBI, which means being conditioned by the complexities of managing a traditional bank and the uncertainty about the future business model.

Its segment of pre-approved personal loans stands out, which attracts thousands of potential clients daily and has grown to 2,700 million euros. Its competitive advantage lies in the bank’s huge customer base, with historical savings and spending data, based on which it offers pre-approved loans.

Recently, the bank has added YONO Krishi and YONO Business. Through the first, it presents a range of personalized offers, 15 mandis (online markets) and Mitra (agricultural information and advice services). On the other hand, with YONO Business it offers services to cover the entire life cycle of SMEs and companies, as well as cash management products, currencies and other services for non-retail clients.

In addition, the bank is considering the idea of ​​eliminating the SBI brand and offering YONO as a neutral platform, with the aim of turning it into a market in which other banks offer their services.

In the long term, YONO could become a technology giant or a techfin , technology companies that complement their original services with the development of financial products. Until then, it will have to compete with fintech and new digital banks.