Airef Questions The Economic Impact Of The Spanish Recovery Plan

The success of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan of Spain is a mystery for the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility, which in its passage through the Finance Commission of the Congress of Deputies, pointed out that, to this day, and with the data they handle, it is “difficult” to quantify the impact of this plan on the future of economic activity. AIReF highlights the lack of synergy that exists between this plan and the 2021-2024 Stability Program.

Its president, Cristina Herrero pointed out that the macroeconomic references that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has given to date are “scarce” , maintaining in aggregate terms only that the economy will grow by 2%, that 800,000 jobs will be created, and that the impact on potential GDP will be 0.4 tenths.

In Herrero’s opinion, with these elements it is difficult to establish a long-term horizon when there is no correlation between the Stability Plan presented and the Recovery Plan, and there are also no fiscal objectives.

In this sense, and at the request of the Popular Group, the president of AIReF explained that there are “doubts about the overall plan, because they are very high multipliers.” The details of the reforms, which are presented as offers, are not known and there are vague macroeconomic and income references, he remarked.

Only with the estimation of demand -he stressed-, the impact of the Spanish Recovery Plan will depend on the correct selection of projects; of the rhythm in the management of the same, of the management capacity, therefore, of the coordination with the rest of the public administrations and with the private sector.

On the other hand, he highlighted that, when the PRTRs of Spain are analyzed with the rest of other countries, it is also difficult to compare the multipliers. The composition of areas does not pose difficulties – he indicated – but the temporality of development and investments does.

For example, in contrast to Germany, the German country has decided to allocate more time, its plan is more detailed than the Spanish one, and investments account for 74% of the total, compared to 85% for Spain, explains the president of the Authority. Independent.

Although according to Eurostat, the effect of European funds will be neutral on the deficit from the accounting point of view, AIReF has doubts in this regard, explaining that reforms such as Education, the modernization of Public Administrations and the new policies of Employment may involve structural expense, but not without disregarding that this expense can be reduced if there is an improvement in its efficiency, a fact that for now cannot be evaluated.

The president of AIReF recalled that Spain is pending four reforms – unfinished, and pending social dialogue, such as pensions, labor reform, modernization of public administrations and tax reform. But structural reforms, Herrero anticipates, involve structural expenses, and the way to reduce that is none other than to have “more income or reduce public spending.”

“Low expectations”

From that point of view, he said, “the important thing is the trajectory, the path in the sustainability of the Public Accounts.” But with AIReF data, expectations of an improvement in Spanish public debt are low as in other neighboring countries, such as France or Italy, and of course very far from Germany. In fact, Spain would be left with a debt of 112.4% in 2024.

So, with our level of indebtedness – he clarified – with levels higher than 100% of GDP, in that year, in 2024, “an increase of 100 basis points leads to an increase in interest expense of 15,000 million euros.”

In addition, with that level of debt – he emphasizes – Spain has to face challenges such as the aging of the population, which would imply that updating pensions to the CPI would raise the debt ratio to 165% of GDP, and with the sustainability factor, 175%.

A rebalancing plan

After AIReF’s assessment of the Stability Program and the impact of the Recovery Plan, Cristina Herrero indicated that “a medium-term fiscal strategy is essential”, which is why she urges the Government to draw up a rebalancing plan, where -and despite of which the escape clause that deactivates the fiscal rules is not in force at the moment – explain how you are going to return to the path of sustainability. Otherwise, an underlying increase in public accounts and a very high debt are contemplated.