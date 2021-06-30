Brussels Places 15000 Million In Bonds For The Recovery Fund

Brussels places 15,000 million in bonds for the recovery fund. The Executive achieves favorable conditions.

The European Commission managed to raise 15,000 million euros in the markets yesterday to finance the recovery fund of 800,000 million. This issue follows the first successful placement of € 20 billion in 10-year bonds at the beginning of the month. This time, Brussels sold bonds with two different tranches: 9,000 million with maturities of five years and 6,000 million with maturities of 30 years.

The Community Executive congratulated itself on the new success it had in achieving a subscription that exceeded the offer by more than 11 times to exceed 170,000 million euros. As a result, it managed to obtain very advantageous financing costs for its debt.

It was again a syndicated issue in which seven banks participated, including BBVA.

Once the European Commission and the Council finalize the evaluation of the national recovery plans, the money will start to reach the capitals. Spain will be in the leading group of Member States that will receive the first transfers. Some 9,000 million euros will arrive in Madrid, probably in the second half of July.

