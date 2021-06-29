Business

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Analysis of Major Segments and Future Opportunity Assessment 2021-2028 | Ancestry, Mapmygenome, Color Genomics, FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene), Full Genome Corporation

Market Analysis

MRI recently published a detailed study of the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market, covering interesting aspects of the market and supporting development scenarios from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a clear and detailed structure of the market, including all trade information on the global market. Comprehensive information about the world market is obtained from various sources. Most of the information obtained is sorted, processed and expressed by a group of experts through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools (such as SWOT analysis) to generate a complete set of information from the commercial research of Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing.

Competitive analysis:

The main participants pay great attention to the innovation of production technology to improve efficiency and shelf life. By ensuring continuous process improvement and financial flexibility to invest in the best strategy, the best long-term growth opportunities in the industry can be seized.

The research focuses on the current market size of the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing markets and its growth rates based on records with the company outlines of key players/manufacturers:

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Leading Key players:

  • Ancestry
  • Mapmygenome
  • Color Genomics
  • FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene)
  • Full Genome Corporation
  • Easy DNA
  • Karmagenes
  • Helix OpCo LLC
  • Living DNA
  • Identigene
  • MyHeritage
  • 23andMe
  • Genesis Healthcare
  • Pathway Genomics

Market segmentation of Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market:

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market is divided by type and application. For the period 2021-2028, cross-segment growth provides accurate calculations and forecasts of sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you grow your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market breakdown by type:

  • Carrier Testing
  • Predictive Testing
  • Ancestry & Relationship Testing
  • Nutrigenomics Testing
  • Others

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market breakdown by application:

  • Online Platforms
  • Over-the-Counter

Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report Scope 

Report Attribute Details
Market size available for years 2021 – 2028
Base year considered 2021
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2021 – 2028
Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.
Pricing and purchase options Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options

Regional market analysis Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing can be represented as follows:

Each regional Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing sectors is carefully studied to understand its current and future growth scenarios. This helps players to strengthen their position. Use market research to get a better perspective and understanding of the market and target audience and ensure you stay ahead of the competition. 

The base of geography, the world market of Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing has segmented as follows:

  • North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain
  • South America includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria, and Chile
  • The Asia Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, and Southeast Asia

The report entitled Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market gives a detailed idea of the different technologies used by manufacturers and industry experts to improve technological intervention in this market. An in-depth study in terms of production, market revenue share and price is also a major factor of interest in this report. The Company Profile section also focuses on companies that are planning expansions. This can be very well studied through regional segmentation since all major market players play an important role in improving the region in which they operate. In addition, the report also indicates the factors that could hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The detailed report on Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market gives its readers a summary of market movements and helps them analyze all other factors that may affect the market.

Visualize Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI-enabled platform to tell the story of this market. VMI provides in-depth predictive trends and accurate insights into more than 20,000 emerging and niche markets to help you make key revenue impact decisions for a brilliant future. 

VMI provides a comprehensive overview and global competitive landscape of regions, countries, and segments, as well as key players in your market. Showcase your market reports and findings with built-in presentation capabilities, providing more than 70% of time and resources for investors, sales and marketing, R & D, and product development. VMI supports data delivery in Excel and interactive PDF formats and provides more than 15 key market indicators for your market.


The study explores in depth the profiles of the main market players and their main financial aspects. This comprehensive business analyst report is useful for all existing and new entrants as they design their business strategies. This report covers production, revenue, market share and growth rate of the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market for each key company, and covers breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing historical breakdown data from 2016 to 2020 and forecast to 2021-2029.

About Us: Market Research Intellect

Market Research Intellect provides syndicated and customized research reports to clients from various industries and organizations in addition to the objective of delivering customized and in-depth research studies. 

We speak to looking logical research solutions, custom consulting, and in-severity data analysis lid a range of industries including Energy, Technology, Manufacturing and Construction, Chemicals and Materials, Food and Beverages. Etc Our research studies assist our clients to make higher data-driven decisions, admit push forecasts, capitalize coarsely with opportunities and optimize efficiency by bustling as their belt in crime to adopt accurate and indispensable mention without compromise. 

Having serviced on the pinnacle of 5000+ clients, we have provided expertly-behaved assert research facilities to more than 100 Global Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, IBM, Shell, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, Siemens, Microsoft, Sony, and Hitachi.

Contact us:

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll-Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Website: – https://www.marketresearchintellect.com/

