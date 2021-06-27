Mass Tourism Is Killing The City Of Love ‘Venice’

A few days ago, UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) threatened to include Venice in its list of world heritage in danger due to the impact of mass tourism, in relation to the cruise ship ‘MSC Orchestra ‘which crossed the Giudecca canal and passed with its 92,000 tons in front of St. Mark’s Square.

The ‘MSC Orchestra’ was the first of these cruises to return to the Italian city after the 18-month hiatus caused by the pandemic. However, it has been shown that these giant ships displace huge amounts of water and erode the old and fragile foundations of the buildings. Engines emit high levels of pollution, which are harmful both to the health of the inhabitants and to the masonry.

The return of mass tourism to a city so popular with couples and famous for its canals and its Carnival has not been acclaimed by the 50,000 residents who walk its streets every day. Venice is no different than other cities and, not surprisingly, it relies almost entirely on the roughly 30 million tourists who came each year before the pandemic. It is true that attracting foreign visitors with a lot of money will be key to reactivate their economies, but this can put the city in danger. Nice crossroads.

Simone Venturini, the tourism director, defended the city’s approach, noting that she had realized that it was “time to focus more on quality tourism.” “We all feel the need to return to normality but it is our responsibility to do so with respect for our city,” he said, adding that he was working to “promote international events and exhibitions and attract visitors who wish to stay more than a quick visit,” according to collects the Financial Times .

“The Covid has accelerated a process that began a long time ago,” said a vendor in St. Mark’s Square. “It is clear that the current system is gradually destroying the city and does not bring anything. Venice was a” museum made of real life and real people “, so” it is our duty to protect it with all our strength, “he said. And it is that many are the merchants who have demonstrated by placing posters in their stores or restaurants against this mass tourism.

For their part, for many Venetians, returning tourists are cause for celebration. The industry creates jobs, approximately 4,200, according to figures provided to CNN , and the city’s mayor, Lucca Zaia, or the deputy mayor, Andrea Tomaello, celebrate it. “Cruises are extremely important to us. The port generates income for our city and it is a quality income: cruise passengers spend and stay longer in the city,” says Tomaello.

There are also merchants who receive this mass tourism with open arms, even if it is by way of a ‘doctor’s visit’. “Mass tourism is a delicate point, but without it not even plumbers, electricians, hairdressers and laundries would work,” said a shoe seller located on the Rialto Bridge.

“We haven’t had any money for almost two years. We spend all of our savings on paying rent and buying food. If mass tourism is our only way to make ends meet, then get going,” said a glassware saleswoman. . “Of course, it must be better organized. But if London, Paris and Barcelona have mass tourism, why not us?”