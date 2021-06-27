CaixaBank Is The Only Manager That Bets On The Spanish Stock Market

The Spanish stock market has experienced an important recovery since the beginning of November last year , when the first vaccines against Covid were announced. The rotation of investors towards more cyclical sectors has allowed the Ibex to gradually approach the levels it had before the outbreak of the pandemic , although market volatility still places it 11% from closing that gap.

However, despite this potential for revaluation of the Spanish stock market, few investors are being tempted in the majority, as can be seen from the data on net flows of funds in this category, which still register net redemptions in the year, although the figures have gone from the more than 1,000 million that they lost last year to the 119 million with which they have reached June, according to data from Vdos until the 20th.

In fact, according to the fund-raising figures, there is only one manager that is firmly betting on the commercialization of its Spanish stock market funds. It is Caixabank, which accumulates net inflows of money worth 116.7 million euros .

Next come UBS and Credit Suisse, with much more modest numbers of 3.7 million and 2.13 million respectively. And Solventis is also on this list , which last year signed Gemma Hurtado as head of equities and manager of the Solventis Aura Iberian Equity fund , present in the League of active management of elEconomista, which has achieved fund-raising of 2, 11 million.

In the case of Caixabank, the figure is relevant since it has occurred in products and classes marketed for discretionary management and independent advice , since “practically all the classes marketed outside portfolios have had net redemptions, or minimal deposits,” they explain. in the entity, which means that they continue to see potential for revaluation in the Spanish stock market to maintain the position in the portfolios.

In fact, the Caixabank Master RV España fund accounts for more than 96% of the money flows in this category in the manager, although “there are also small entries in the portfolio classes of the Caixabank Bolsa AllCaps España funds and in Caixabank Bolsa Gestión España” , also present in the League, indicate in the signature.

“We believe that the Spanish stock market can continue with its recent good relative performance due to the weight of the financial sector, in which we are positive. Banks benefit from the reopening of economies, consensus estimates are low and regulatory limitations for the payment of dividends and share buybacks will end in September in the euro zone.

We are selective prioritizing asset quality and capital but we see good prospects for the sector in general, “they point out at Caixabank AM, where they continue to see potential in companies that” being leveraged to the recovery of economic activity, they are still undervalued by the market, such as Ferrovial, BBVA, Bankinter, Repsol or Talgo “.

Solventis’ Spanish stock fund is the only one from an independent firm that achieved net subscriptions in the year. Other firms, such as Cobas, Azvalor or Magallanes, have not received any money inflows. “The Iberian fund continues to be penalized by the lack of confidence of investors in Spain as a country, more than by the names present in the portfolio,” they point out in the manager of Iván Martín.

Among the management companies that accumulate the most net repayments are those of Santander, BBVA and Santalucía AM. From the latter they explain that it has been due to a rebalancing of institutional investors who, “given the strong appreciations of the Spanish value-biased funds, have carried out partial redemptions to avoid an overexposure of Spanish equities compared to their benchmarks” .